BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Investment analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.30% from the company’s current price.

SYF has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised Synchrony Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

SYF opened at $43.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $46.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.07.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 33,867 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 280,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 103,222 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,592,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,384,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,048,000 after acquiring an additional 116,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 255.2% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

