Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $26.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.63. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a fifty-two week low of $19.37 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average of $25.74.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $149.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.02 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 10.33%. Analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Institutional Trading of Build-A-Bear Workshop

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 25.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at $321,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at $380,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

