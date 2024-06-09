Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) is Tabor Asset Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Tabor Asset Management LP raised its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource makes up approximately 3.5% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $7,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,207. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.13.

Read Our Latest Report on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $146.28. 1,702,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,551. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.08. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $105.24 and a one year high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.