Byrna Technologies Inc. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:BYRN)

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Byrna Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, June 5th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Byrna Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Byrna Technologies’ FY2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BYRN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies from $12.75 to $16.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Byrna Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Byrna Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Byrna Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BYRN stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. Byrna Technologies has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $15.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $251.50 million, a P/E ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 1.72.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Byrna Technologies

In other Byrna Technologies news, Chairman Herbert Hughes sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $98,609.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 128,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,053.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Byrna Technologies news, Chairman Herbert Hughes sold 8,836 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $98,609.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 128,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,053.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Wager sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $99,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,502 shares of company stock valued at $292,019. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYRN. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 286.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 94,575 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 166,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 54,028 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Byrna Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

Further Reading

