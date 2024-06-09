Cadrenal Therapeutics’ (CVKD) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.
Cadrenal Therapeutics Stock Down 5.9 %
Shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. Cadrenal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64.
Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadrenal Therapeutics will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel oral and reversible anticoagulant to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions requiring chronic anticoagulation, such as patients with left ventricular assist devices, end-stage kidney disease, atrial fibrillation, and thrombotic anti-phospholipid syndrome.
