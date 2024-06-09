Cadrenal Therapeutics’ (CVKD) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. Cadrenal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64.

Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadrenal Therapeutics will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadrenal Therapeutics

Cadrenal Therapeutics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cadrenal Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CVKD Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 982,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.54% of Cadrenal Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel oral and reversible anticoagulant to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions requiring chronic anticoagulation, such as patients with left ventricular assist devices, end-stage kidney disease, atrial fibrillation, and thrombotic anti-phospholipid syndrome.

Featured Stories

