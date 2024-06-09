Cairn Investment Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for 3.5% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 580.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,584,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $74,763,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 867,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,303,000 after acquiring an additional 296,186 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,208,000 after acquiring an additional 273,388 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 8,732.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 225,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,671,000 after acquiring an additional 222,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.47. 1,514,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,658. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.03 and a fifty-two week high of $131.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.33 and its 200 day moving average is $121.28.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.25.

In related news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

