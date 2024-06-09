Cairn Investment Group Inc. Sells 330 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $462.96. 25,829,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,756,454. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.30. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $465.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

