Calavo Growers (CVGW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.25 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Calavo Growers to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $25.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.30. Calavo Growers has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $38.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $452.30 million, a P/E ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -60.61%.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

