Cardano (ADA) Trading 2.6% Lower This Week

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 9th. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000633 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $15.71 billion and approximately $350.92 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,690.00 or 0.05312694 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00046770 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00009483 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00014125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00015687 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011367 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,952,989,919 coins and its circulating supply is 35,716,330,838 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

