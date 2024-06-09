Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO) PT Raised to $2.00 at Benchmark

Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Benchmark from $1.35 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Cardio Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDIO opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55. Cardio Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.56.

Get Cardio Diagnostics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cardio Diagnostics stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Cardio Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Cardio Diagnostics Company Profile

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc, an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.