Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Position Cut by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth $64,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 27.2% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 27.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,863,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CARR. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $62.71. 2,323,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,337,660. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $44.10 and a one year high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

