Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 194,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,149,000 after buying an additional 106,203 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,672.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 17,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $1,977,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $154.57. 996,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075,576. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $156.93. The company has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,705.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,300 shares of company stock worth $19,037,832 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.81.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

