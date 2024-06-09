Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,633,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,577,163,000 after buying an additional 325,808 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,386,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,274 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,434,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,138,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,427 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $648,540,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,357,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,446,000 after purchasing an additional 241,347 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on EW shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,931.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $1,320,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,931.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,004 shares of company stock valued at $13,469,601 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.14. 2,427,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,054. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

