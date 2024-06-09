Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,720 Shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burke & Herbert Financial Services

In other news, Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,939 shares in the company, valued at $9,096,828. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.65 per share, with a total value of $30,435.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 216,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,727,925.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,096,828. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,333 shares of company stock valued at $520,977. Corporate insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Trading Down 0.4 %

BHRB traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.21. 16,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,599. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.64. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $83.29.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.39 million during the quarter.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Profile

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

