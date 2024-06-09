Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Takes $223,000 Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 296,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,426,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,353,000 after acquiring an additional 27,235 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in United Bankshares by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 91,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in United Bankshares by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 560,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,457,000 after acquiring an additional 388,730 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

United Bankshares Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ UBSI traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $31.87. 328,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,450. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $38.74. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $401.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.80 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.49%.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

