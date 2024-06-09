CastleKnight Management LP Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

CastleKnight Management LP lowered its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,900 shares during the quarter. CastleKnight Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $9,642,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,695,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after acquiring an additional 786,699 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 111.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,035,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 546,165 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 67.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 471,945 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 302,859 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PDM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.08. 596,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,349. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $877.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.79. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $8.05.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $144.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.41 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -81.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

