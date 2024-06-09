CastleKnight Management LP Has $1.24 Million Position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

CastleKnight Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,453 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in PlayAGS during the third quarter worth $86,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in PlayAGS by 254.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PlayAGS in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PlayAGS by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

PlayAGS Stock Performance

PlayAGS stock remained flat at $11.58 during trading hours on Friday. 289,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $456.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,159.16 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.99. PlayAGS Inc has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $11.75.

PlayAGS Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

