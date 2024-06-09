CastleKnight Management LP Invests $365,000 in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Sleep Number by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Sleep Number by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Sleep Number by 345.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Sleep Number by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNBR. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sleep Number from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Sleep Number from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

NASDAQ:SNBR traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.32. 306,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,206. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average is $13.60. Sleep Number Co. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $39.98.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $470.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.17 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

