CastleKnight Management LP Sells 29,300 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

CastleKnight Management LP cut its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,300 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 192,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $428,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $929,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Resideo Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of REZI stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,017. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $23.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 2.14.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Resideo Technologies news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $71,032.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 5,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $118,978.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $71,032.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,945 shares of company stock valued at $342,937 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

