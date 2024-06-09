CastleKnight Management LP Sells 300 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

CastleKnight Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Cable One were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,195,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,602,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,680,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 155,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,484,000 after buying an additional 30,831 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $590.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cable One news, Director Wallace R. Weitz bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $369.98 per share, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,958.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cable One Price Performance

Shares of Cable One stock traded down $11.98 on Friday, hitting $374.72. 53,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,818. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.85. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.94 and a 12-month high of $749.00.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.78 by ($2.67). The company had revenue of $404.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.79 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.02%.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Further Reading

