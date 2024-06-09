CastleKnight Management LP Sells 300 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

CastleKnight Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Cable One were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,195,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,602,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,680,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 155,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,484,000 after buying an additional 30,831 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $590.83.
In other Cable One news, Director Wallace R. Weitz bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $369.98 per share, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,958.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Cable One stock traded down $11.98 on Friday, hitting $374.72. 53,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,818. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.85. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.94 and a 12-month high of $749.00.
Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.78 by ($2.67). The company had revenue of $404.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.79 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.02%.
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.
