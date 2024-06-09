C&C Group plc (CCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 18th

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of €0.04 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This is an increase from C&C Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

C&C Group stock opened at GBX 156.40 ($2.00) on Friday. C&C Group has a 12-month low of GBX 120.40 ($1.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 178.20 ($2.28). The stock has a market capitalization of £607.24 million, a P/E ratio of 2,606.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 167.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 567.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.55, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Friday.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

