CEEK VR (CEEK) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.11 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 9th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $39.61 million and $2.11 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010166 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00010733 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,719.80 or 0.99977839 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00012220 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001070 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.74 or 0.00095708 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04923658 USD and is down -3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $3,221,036.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

