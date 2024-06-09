CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Stock Holdings Cut by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,320,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 812,911 shares during the quarter. CenterPoint Energy accounts for about 1.7% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.37% of CenterPoint Energy worth $66,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNP. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,137,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,511,000 after acquiring an additional 80,473 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,952,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,077,000 after purchasing an additional 46,232 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 81,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 46,405 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 512,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 118,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $166,811.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,792.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,935,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,831. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $31.43. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.52.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

