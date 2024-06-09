CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 96.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 155,100 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 49,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $815,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 128,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 68,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 427.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 31,046 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CF Industries

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:CF traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,916,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,310. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.75 and a 1-year high of $87.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.