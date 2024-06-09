Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Holdings Reduced by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chord Energy by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 306.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Chord Energy by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHRD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $228.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.40.

Chord Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CHRD traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.96. 1,617,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,440. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $145.06 and a twelve month high of $190.23.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $2.94 dividend. This represents a $11.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

