Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives $126.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CINF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $115.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.90 and a 200 day moving average of $112.58. Cincinnati Financial has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $124.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,018.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CINF. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 37.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after buying an additional 21,733 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 18.9% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 46,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 17.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 445,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,583,000 after buying an additional 67,462 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 10.9% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

