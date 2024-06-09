Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Major Shareholder Sells $1,172,816.23 in Stock

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 299,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $1,172,816.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,409,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,160,394.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, June 3rd, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 308,973 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $1,149,379.56.

On Thursday, May 30th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 298,778 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $1,114,441.94.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 296,357 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $1,182,464.43.

On Friday, May 24th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 294,811 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $1,202,828.88.

CIFR opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 67.18 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $5.75.

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $48.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.05 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIFR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Cipher Mining in the first quarter worth $52,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CIFR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cipher Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

