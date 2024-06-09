Citigroup Reaffirms “Top Pick” Rating for Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG)

Citigroup reaffirmed their top pick rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 2,600 ($33.31) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,036 ($38.90) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Intermediate Capital Group Stock Down 3.7 %

Intermediate Capital Group Announces Dividend

LON:ICG opened at GBX 2,230 ($28.57) on Thursday. Intermediate Capital Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,949.74 ($24.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,448 ($31.36).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 53.20 ($0.68) per share. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

