Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Receives $9.92 Average PT from Brokerages

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Clarus from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Clarus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Clarus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Clarus

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clarus Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarus during the third quarter worth about $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clarus during the first quarter worth $83,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. Clarus has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $255.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.30.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Clarus had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $69.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarus Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

About Clarus

(Get Free Report

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.