Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2024

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOUGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Clear Secure has a payout ratio of 31.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Clear Secure to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Clear Secure Price Performance

NYSE YOU opened at $18.30 on Friday. Clear Secure has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.56.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOUGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $179.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.28 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clear Secure will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Clear Secure

About Clear Secure

(Get Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

See Also

Dividend History for Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU)

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.