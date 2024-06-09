Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Clear Secure has a payout ratio of 31.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Clear Secure to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Clear Secure Price Performance

NYSE YOU opened at $18.30 on Friday. Clear Secure has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $179.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.28 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clear Secure will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Clear Secure

About Clear Secure

(Get Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.