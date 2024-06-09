Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
Clear Secure has a payout ratio of 31.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Clear Secure to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.
Clear Secure Price Performance
NYSE YOU opened at $18.30 on Friday. Clear Secure has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.56.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.
About Clear Secure
Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.
