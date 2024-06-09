Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.32

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and traded as low as $1.17. Clearside Biomedical shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 229,984 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLSD shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Up 2.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ngai Hang Victor Chong purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 44,523 shares of company stock worth $66,623 over the last 90 days. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,490,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 314,480 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

