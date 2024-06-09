Coin98 Trading Down 10.9% Over Last Week (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. Coin98 has a market cap of $185.05 million and approximately $8.44 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003520 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00007480 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 772,777,665 tokens. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

