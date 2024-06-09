Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Sold by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,758,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 416,747 shares during the period. Collegium Pharmaceutical accounts for 1.7% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $84,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Third Avenue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $2,558,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,218 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,987,000 after purchasing an additional 29,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $1,179,000.

COLL stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.19. The company had a trading volume of 861,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,315. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average of $33.74. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $144.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.04 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 104.98% and a net margin of 16.46%. Research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $674,279.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,476,207.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 56,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $1,930,301.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,549.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $674,279.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,476,207.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,502 shares of company stock worth $3,540,796. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLL. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

