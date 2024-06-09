Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Sold by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,758,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 416,747 shares during the period. Collegium Pharmaceutical accounts for 1.7% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $84,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Third Avenue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $2,558,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,218 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,987,000 after purchasing an additional 29,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $1,179,000.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Up 5.8 %
COLL stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.19. The company had a trading volume of 861,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,315. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average of $33.74. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $674,279.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,476,207.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 56,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $1,930,301.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,549.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $674,279.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,476,207.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,502 shares of company stock worth $3,540,796. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLL. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.
