Colliers International Group Inc to Post FY2025 Earnings of $9.33 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:CIG)

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Colliers International Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.33 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.92.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.34 billion.

Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of C$1.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.85.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.207 dividend. This is a positive change from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

In other Colliers International Group news, Director Katherine M. Lee sold 200 shares of Colliers International Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.32, for a total value of C$32,064.00. In other news, Senior Officer Christian Mayer sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.02, for a total transaction of C$2,817,802.75. Also, Director Katherine M. Lee sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.32, for a total value of C$32,064.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,830 shares of company stock worth $6,185,049.

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

