Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Purchased by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Columbia Sportswear makes up approximately 2.3% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Columbia Sportswear worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COLM. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,882,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 9.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 122.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 35,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 89.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 475,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,268,000 after purchasing an additional 224,755 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $82.83. The company had a trading volume of 281,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,720. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.95. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $87.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.75 and a 200 day moving average of $79.94.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $769.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.62 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COLM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Read Our Latest Report on COLM

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Sportswear

In related news, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $557,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at $730,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $557,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $42,729.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,483 shares in the company, valued at $529,661.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.