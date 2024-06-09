Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.
Community Investors Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of CIBN stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. Community Investors Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $17.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98.
Community Investors Bancorp Company Profile
