Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) is Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,613,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,100 shares during the period. Confluent accounts for about 4.7% of Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.52% of Confluent worth $37,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Confluent by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd now owns 61,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,350,000. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Confluent by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,551,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,910,000 after purchasing an additional 738,147 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Price Performance

NASDAQ:CFLT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,725,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,068. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $41.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $217.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.57 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Confluent from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Confluent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Confluent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Confluent

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Confluent news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $2,112,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 168,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,228,578.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $2,112,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 168,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,228,578.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $252,283.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 532,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,600,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 615,782 shares of company stock valued at $18,014,087. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Confluent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.