Connectus Wealth LLC Acquires 23,002 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 98.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,002 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $490.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,063,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,210,423. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $493.53. The company has a market capitalization of $444.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $475.97 and a 200 day moving average of $457.97.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

