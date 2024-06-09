Connectus Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 82,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,000. Connectus Wealth LLC owned 0.34% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 111,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.28. 90,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,243. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.39. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $70.45 and a 12-month high of $96.85.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

