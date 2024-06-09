Connectus Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 1,674.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,297 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $17,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,224,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,719,000 after purchasing an additional 188,248 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 724,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,313,000 after acquiring an additional 141,995 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 43.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,043,000 after acquiring an additional 74,391 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,051,000 after purchasing an additional 56,420 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,270,000 after purchasing an additional 55,353 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

IOO stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.05. The company had a trading volume of 142,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,794. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $95.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.