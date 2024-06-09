Connectus Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,207,000 after buying an additional 30,233 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,821,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $857,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,864. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.04 and a 200-day moving average of $214.73. The firm has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

