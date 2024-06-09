Connectus Wealth LLC Buys 1,845 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $36.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,465,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,189. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.54.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

