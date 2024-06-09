Connectus Wealth LLC Buys 2,805 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.9% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $47,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE HD traded down $4.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $327.03. 2,583,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,540,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $324.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.