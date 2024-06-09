Connectus Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Connectus Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,287 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $11,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.4 %

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,908,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,207. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $221.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.11.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $227.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.92.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

