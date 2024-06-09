Connectus Wealth LLC Has $22.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Connectus Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,990 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $22,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.53. 1,302,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,417. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $50.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.