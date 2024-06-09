Connectus Wealth LLC Has $8.46 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 57,102 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 1.1 %

INTC stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.74. 34,085,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,563,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average of $40.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.