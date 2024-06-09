Connectus Wealth LLC Increases Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 223.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,661 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $12,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,256,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,421,518,000 after buying an additional 187,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,384,160,000 after buying an additional 2,146,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,063,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,291,563,000 after buying an additional 75,571 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,176,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $12.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $291.95. 3,302,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,946. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $348.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $312.33 and its 200 day moving average is $311.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.17.
Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.41.
Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams
In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Sherwin-Williams
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
