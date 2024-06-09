Connectus Wealth LLC Purchases 101,044 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,267,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,044 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Connectus Wealth LLC owned 1.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $68,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPHQ. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SPHQ stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.61. 544,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,969. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.37. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $62.97. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

