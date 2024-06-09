Connectus Wealth LLC Purchases 77,548 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 464.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,548 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 0.8% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $41,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 14,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Thematics Asset Management lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 17,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $5.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $428.74. 810,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,591. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $426.23 and its 200-day moving average is $429.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $134.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $461.16.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 24th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.