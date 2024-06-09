Connectus Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 174,732 iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 174,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,252,000. Connectus Wealth LLC owned about 0.52% of iShares Europe ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $925,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 34,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IEV traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.66. 74,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $45.43 and a 1 year high of $58.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.91.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

